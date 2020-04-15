Vikings' Kirk Cousins Says Football Without Fans Would 'Kind of Be Refreshing'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFL season is scheduled to start in fewer than five months, but it's possible games will be played without fans this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting he's used to playing without fans for offseason team activity practices and that contests without "pomp and circumstance" could be "refreshing," Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins seemed unfazed by that possibility in a recent conference call with reporters (h/t Courtney Cronin of ESPN):

"Honestly, we practice every day in an empty grass area and pump in fake crowd noise for away games. But more often than not, you're used to it. OTA practices don't have a lot of pomp and circumstance to them. So honestly to go out and just play the game would kind of be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to just let us know that we don't have to have all the smoke and the fire, we can just play football. So as long as we're playing the game, I won't have a lot of complaints, and hopefully if it's still not returned to normal, we can find a way to make it work."

Cousins isn't the only star trying to look at the bright side.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that playing in normally boisterous road environments such as Seattle or New Orleans sans fans "will make my job [a] lot easier."

