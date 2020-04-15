B/R Staff Roundtable: MMA Fantasy Fight Island Dream Matchups

0 of 3

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Fight Island is no longer just a dream or fantasy reserved only for movies or video games, or movies based on video games.

Instead, we live in a brave new era in sports, a time period in which UFC president Dana White has either become the amazing live-sports savior of the U.S., a full-fledged James Bond villain or something somewhere in between.

White told TMZ on April 6 he is securing a private island to host future fights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So what better time than now to come up with dream fights that would make the most sense for this amazing new location that is Fight Island?

That's why Bleacher Report's MMA crew got together this time around, and we promise, you won't be disappointed with our answers.