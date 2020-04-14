Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje Reportedly Agree to UFC Fight on May 9

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Tony Ferguson may not have to wait too long for his next scheduled fight after the postponement of UFC 249.

The lightweight has reportedly agreed to face Justin Gaethje in a title fight May 9.

UFC President Dana White has yet to officially announce the fight card or the location for the proposed event. The company has been looking to secure a private island where it can host its bouts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In announcing UFC 249 would not carry on as scheduled, White also postponed all future UFC events.

An event on May 9 would seemingly operate outside that declaration. Even before the announcement, White was one of the last remaining sports operators to press pause on live events. When the New York Athletic Commission announced Barclays Center could not host UFC 249 to comply with social-distancing guidelines, White secured the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on a Native American reservation in California. His plan was only disrupted when broadcast partner ESPN strongly encouraged White not to go forward with the fight.

White remained undeterred and said UFC will be one of the first sports organizations back in action.

"I can go next week," White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto last week. "So whenever my partner gives me the thumbs-up that they're ready to go, I'm ready to go."

That does not guarantee a May 9 event will happen, however.

White still needs a location and will have to show that all those involved in the event production will remain safe amid the pandemic.

If he can pull it off, he's already got two of his top fighters lined up and ready to go for a main event.

After UFC 249's title fight between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov fell apart because of the Russian following quarantine guidelines in his native country, Gaethje quickly stepped in to take his place.

Now they'll try to make that matchup happen once again.