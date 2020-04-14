Lakers Rumors: 'Most in League Circles' Think Anthony Davis Will Re-Sign with LA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It remains unclear when the NBA offseason might occur, given that the regular season is on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But whenever free agency does take place, the Los Angeles Lakers will have one goal: to sign superstar Anthony Davis to a long-term extension.

According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, the Lakers are expected to do just that:

"By any measure, [keeping Davis] is the top priority of the summer given what the Lakers had to give up to get him. Most in league circles believe that work is largely done—that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise. Again last week, [general manager Rob] Pelinka mentioned Davis and James in a 'partnership' with the front office, and since last July, Pelinka has reportedly sought Davis' opinion in important decisions."

As Goon noted, however, when Davis signs an extension will be the real question.

With the salary cap projected to be around $100 million next season, Davis might opt in to a $28.5 million payday next season and wait to become a free agent in 2021, when a higher salary cap could mean a larger contract since max deals are based on a percentage of the salary cap.

In essence, Davis could take a one-year financial hit with the risk that an injury would hurt his market value for the chance to earn a bigger deal should he stay healthy. The long-term security of a five-year deal, however, could be too enticing to pass up.

Whatever he chooses, Davis will almost assuredly get his max deal eventually. The 27-year-old is having another superb season in his first year with the Lakers, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three.

Both his real plus-minus (3.06) and RPM wins (5.21) rank in the top 12 in the NBA, per ESPN.

The Lakers have been one of the NBA's best teams with Davis in the fold, sitting atop the Western Conference with a 49-14 record. Only the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) have a better mark. Keeping Davis long-term will surely be priority No. 1 for L.A., and it would be a major surprise if Davis didn't prioritize remaining with the Lakers as well—whether he makes that commitment this offseason or next.