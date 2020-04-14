Cubs' Wrigley Field to Be Used as Satellite Food Packing, Distribution Center

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The concourse of Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, will be utilized as a food packing and distribution center in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, per a press release relayed by Jordan Bastian of MLB.com:

Lakeview Pantry, which is Chicago's largest food pantry, is working in coordination with the Cubs on the temporary setup. Per the food pantry's website, they serve "1.7 million pounds of food to over 10,000 neighbors through almost 50,000 visits each year."

The Wrigley Field center will be open for business from 10 a.m. ET through 5 p.m. ET, with volunteers working to provide food and "essential items" for those in need who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution will begin this Saturday and take place every Tuesday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, Hotel Zachary, which is located across the street from Wrigley Field, will host healthcare workers from Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in need of lodging through April 30. Meals from local eateries will be delivered to those healthcare workers. The hotel will be closed to the public otherwise.

The Ricketts family, which bought the Cubs in 2009, opened Hotel Zachary as part of their investment into developing the surrounding Wrigleyville neighborhood.