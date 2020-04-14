Patriots Rumors: New England 'Very Firmly' in QB Mix Entering 2020 NFL Draft

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gives a signal to the team from the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport went on The Rich Eisen Show and said that the New England Patriots, who won't have six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on their roster for the first time since 1999, are "very firmly in the quarterback mix" in the upcoming NFL draft, which begins April 23.

Rapoport said (beginning at the 2:01 mark):

"I would say the Patriots are very firmly in the quarterback mix. They are just so far back, so I'm having trouble figuring out what are they actually going to do.

"They're up in the 20s. Jordan Love sliding into the teens and then grabbing him is a scenario I've thought a lot about.

"They've also had some success with Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round, so maybe they try to repeat that.

"They don't have a second-rounder, so they either could trade back and create one maybe, or they could use some third and fourth and trade up in the first round.

"... The Patriots are going to take a quarterback probably with a premium pick. I would just imagine it's not at the pick they currently have. I see the Patriots moving up for a quarterback or sliding back and then maybe also taking a quarterback."

Second-year pro Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer are currently the top two quarterbacks on the Patriots' depth chart.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

