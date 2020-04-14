Bill Laimbeer 'Firmly' Believes LeBron James, Not Michael Jordan, Is NBA's GOAT

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Before Michael Jordan could even win his first title, he had to get through the Detroit Pistons, which meant finding a way to defeat big man Bill Laimbeer.

After so many battles against Jordan, the Pistons legend has made a simple conclusion: LeBron James is better.

"I think LeBron is the best player that's ever played the game," Laimbeer said on ESPN's First Take on Thursday. "He's 6'8", 285 pounds, runs like the wind and jumps out of the gym."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.