Bill Laimbeer 'Firmly' Believes LeBron James, Not Michael Jordan, Is NBA's GOAT

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 14, 2020

New York Liberty coach Bill Lamimbeer gestures during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Friday, June 14, 2013, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Before Michael Jordan could even win his first title, he had to get through the Detroit Pistons, which meant finding a way to defeat big man Bill Laimbeer. 

After so many battles against Jordan, the Pistons legend has made a simple conclusion: LeBron James is better. 

"I think LeBron is the best player that's ever played the game," Laimbeer said on ESPN's First Take on Thursday. "He's 6'8", 285 pounds, runs like the wind and jumps out of the gym." 

   

