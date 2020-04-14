California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'Unlikely' Sports Return with Fans This Summer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom (C), flanked by Director Mark Ghilarducci, Cal OES, (L) and Admiral John Gumbleton, United States Navy, speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy after it arrived into the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2020. - The USNS Mercy, a giant US naval hospital ship, arrived in Los Angeles on March 27, where it will be used to ease the strain on the city's coronavirus-swamped emergency rooms. (Photo by Carolyn Cole / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CAROLYN COLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
CAROLYN COLE/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that it is "unlikely" sports with fans in attendance will return this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and get to a vaccine," Newsom said.

While there are multiple vaccines in the works, it's unlikely one will be approved any sooner than a year from now. Herd immunity happens when there are so many people immune to a particular infectious disease—in most cases because they previously had it—that it slows or stops the spread.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 a second time after previously recovering from the disease have caused some doubts that this virus could be slowed by herd immunity.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

