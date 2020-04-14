Zach LaVine: Bulls 'Weren't as Good as We Thought We Were' Before NBA Hiatus

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Zach LaVine opened up about the Chicago Bulls' struggles this season before the NBA went on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an NBA Instagram Live appearance (h/t ESPN's Eric Woodyard), LaVine said the Bulls "weren't as good as we thought we were" and they "didn't play as well as we could've."

LaVine noted the Bulls came into the 2019-20 campaign with a goal, "and we didn't achieve it." The Washington native also spoke about the criticism given to head coach Jim Boylen in light of the team's struggles.

"There was times this year where we were in a lot of games and we just lost it so as a coach, they take a lot of flak for that but sometimes it's on the players and we have to stand up and do that as well," he said.

The Bulls owned the seventh-worst record in the NBA (22-43) at the time play was suspended because of the pandemic. They have already clinched their third straight losing season and will likely miss the postseason for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

LaVine has been one of the few bright spots for the organization. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 25.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He's scored at least 40 points in six games, including a career-best 49 on Nov. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.