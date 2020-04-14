FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup: Rosters, Bracket, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Phil Foden of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 08, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

FIFA and EA Sports announced the participants and full schedule for the Stay and Play Cup on Tuesday, with some of the top names in world football taking part in the eSports event. 

Here is the list of players who agreed to take part, along with a bracket via EA Sports: 

  

  • AIK: Nabil Bahoui
  • Ajax: Sergino Dest
  • Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix
  • Brondby: Jesper Lindstrom
  • Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta
  • Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi
  • Djurgarden: Jesper Karlstrom
  • FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy
  • HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho
  • Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold
  • Lyon: Bruno Guimaraes
  • Manchester City: Phil Foden
  • Marseille: Saif Khaoui
  • PSG: Juan Bernat
  • PSV Eindhoven: Mohamed Ihattaren
  • Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr
  • Roma: Justin Kluivert
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier
  • Porto: Fabio Silva
  • Valencia: Manu Vallejo

    

The global event gets underway Wednesday and is scheduled to run through April 19. Each of the 20 players will be equipped with similar, 85 OVR teams in a test of true skill in the elimination tournament.

YouTube and Twitch channels will broadcast the matches. The following broadcast partners have agreed to televise the event:

  • United States: ESPN2 and ESPN App
  • United States (Spanish): Telemundo
  • France: ES1
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Russia: Rambler
  • Italy: Sky Sports
  • Poland: TVP
  • Switzerland: SRG
  • Belgium: Eleven Sport
  • Luxembourg: Eleven Sport
  • Portugal: Eleven Sport
  • Pan Asia: Astro
  • Middle East and North Africa: BelN
  • Southeast Asia: BelN
  • New Zealand: Sky NZ
  • Oceania: ESPN

   

Here is the television schedule for the event:

  • Wednesday, April 15: play begins 12 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, April 16: play begins at 12 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 17: play begins at 12 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 18: play begins at 1 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, April 19: play begins at 2:30 p.m. ET
EA Sports will be donating $1 million to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the tournament. 

