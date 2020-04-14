FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup: Rosters, Bracket, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

FIFA and EA Sports announced the participants and full schedule for the Stay and Play Cup on Tuesday, with some of the top names in world football taking part in the eSports event.

Here is the list of players who agreed to take part, along with a bracket via EA Sports:

AIK: Nabil Bahoui

Ajax: Sergino Dest

Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix

Brondby: Jesper Lindstrom

Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta

Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi

Djurgarden: Jesper Karlstrom

FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy

HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho

Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold

Lyon: Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester City: Phil Foden

Marseille: Saif Khaoui

PSG: Juan Bernat

PSV Eindhoven: Mohamed Ihattaren

Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr

Roma: Justin Kluivert

Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier

Porto: Fabio Silva

Valencia: Manu Vallejo

The global event gets underway Wednesday and is scheduled to run through April 19. Each of the 20 players will be equipped with similar, 85 OVR teams in a test of true skill in the elimination tournament.

YouTube and Twitch channels will broadcast the matches. The following broadcast partners have agreed to televise the event:

United States: ESPN2 and ESPN App

United States (Spanish): Telemundo

France: ES1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Russia: Rambler

Italy: Sky Sports

Poland: TVP

Switzerland: SRG

Belgium: Eleven Sport

Luxembourg: Eleven Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sport

Pan Asia: Astro

Middle East and North Africa: BelN

Southeast Asia: BelN

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Oceania: ESPN

Here is the television schedule for the event:

Wednesday, April 15: play begins 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 16: play begins at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, April 17: play begins at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 18: play begins at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 19: play begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

EA Sports will be donating $1 million to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the tournament.