Stephen Jones: Cowboys Spoke to Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott After Party Report

Stephen Jones: Cowboys Spoke to Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott After Party ReportApril 14, 2020
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday the organization has spoken with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott after TMZ Sports reported they attended a party with 30 guests Friday in defiance of social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke. I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are and I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.
The Prosper Police Department confirmed it received a call about the event at Prescott's home, but the responding officer couldn't "verify the report of a 'party,'" so he detailed the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines to the resident and left, per TMZ.
Prescott previously came under fire in early April after former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a workout picture alongside the Dallas QB and three others:
The 26-year-old Louisiana native technically isn't under contract with the Cowboys, which used the franchise tag to prevent him from hitting free agency in March. He's yet to sign the one-year tender associated with the tag while trying to secure a long-term deal.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that Prescott won't attend the team's virtual offseason program without a new contract in place.
Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million extension with the Cowboys in September.
The NFL has indefinitely delayed all in-person aspects of the offseason program because of COVID-19.
