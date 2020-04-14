Stephen Jones: Cowboys Spoke to Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott After Party Report

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday the organization has spoken with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott after TMZ Sports reported they attended a party with 30 guests Friday in defiance of social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke. I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are and I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

The Prosper Police Department confirmed it received a call about the event at Prescott's home, but the responding officer couldn't "verify the report of a 'party,'" so he detailed the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines to the resident and left, per TMZ.

Prescott previously came under fire in early April after former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a workout picture alongside the Dallas QB and three others:

The 26-year-old Louisiana native technically isn't under contract with the Cowboys, which used the franchise tag to prevent him from hitting free agency in March. He's yet to sign the one-year tender associated with the tag while trying to secure a long-term deal.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that Prescott won't attend the team's virtual offseason program without a new contract in place.

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million extension with the Cowboys in September.

The NFL has indefinitely delayed all in-person aspects of the offseason program because of COVID-19.