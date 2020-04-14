Jaguars' Leonard Fournette to Donate 56K Meals to New Orleans' COVID-19 Relief

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will donate 56,000 meals in his hometown of New Orleans over the next two months, the Jags announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old will donate 7,000 meals per week and distribute them through Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

Jacksonville's announcement was part of a larger thread about Jaguars players' COVID-19 relief efforts:

Team owner Shad Khan led the way with a $1 million donation March 24:

The Jaguars also bought and donated 45,000 protective team-branded facemasks for those in the Jacksonville area last week.

Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been creatively boosting people's morale on Twitter:

Fournette went to LSU, about an hour outside New Orleans in Baton Rouge, from 2014 to 2016 before the Jaguars drafted him fourth overall in 2017. 

