Bulls Rumors: CHI Granted Permission to Interview Clippers' Mark Hughes, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: A Chicago Bulls logo is seen on the floor before a game between the Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at the United Center on February 15, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Bobcats 106-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly received permission to interview the Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley, Los Angeles Clippers' Mark Hughes and Orlando Magic's Matt Lloyd about their general manager vacancy.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Tuesday.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

