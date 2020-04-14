Bulls Rumors: CHI Granted Permission to Interview Clippers' Mark Hughes, More

Bulls Rumors: CHI Granted Permission to Interview Clippers' Mark Hughes, MoreApril 14, 2020
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly received permission to interview the Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley, Los Angeles Clippers' Mark Hughes and Orlando Magic's Matt Lloyd about their general manager vacancy.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Tuesday.
