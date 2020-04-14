Bulls Rumors: CHI Granted Permission to Interview Clippers' Mark Hughes, More

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly received permission to interview the Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley, Los Angeles Clippers' Mark Hughes and Orlando Magic's Matt Lloyd about their general manager vacancy.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

