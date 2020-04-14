Charles Oakley Rips Patrick Ewing, Latrell Sprewell and More Knicks Players

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley is shown before an NBA basketball game between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. A federal judge has dismissed Charles Oakley's lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden, stemming from the former New York Knicks forward's ejection and arrest from a game three years ago. Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that the case "had the feel of a public relations campaign" and Oakley hadn't alleged a plausible legal claim under federal pleading standards.
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley apparently doesn't have fond memories of some of his former teammates. 

Appearing on WFAN's The D.A. Show on Monday, Oakley said Patrick Ewing's "high-maintenance" style of play hurt those old Knicks teams:

"Even though I said he's high-maintenance, people might take that wrong – he was a high-maintenance player. Everybody in the world knows he was. You got to be special to play with Patrick. You had to do so much out of your ordinary just to be on the team, and that hurt us sometimes. As a team, we're supposed to be close and together. It wasn't that. We had to make sure he was happy. He didn't care if we was happy or not. That's a sad situation, and I see why the Knicks won't give him a job. He treated them badinside out. Chris [Childs] will tell you. He was tough to play with, but he wasn't no problem to me because I understand. Mase [Anthony Mason] had a problem with it because Mase always hollered and cussed at him."

Oakley also said he "lost respect" for several former Knicks, including Latrell Sprewell, Larry Johnson and Bernard King, for appearing at a game alongside team governor James Dolan days after the February 2017 incident in which Oakley was arrested at Madison Square Garden.

           

