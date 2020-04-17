Which MLB Steroid Users* Deserve to Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame?

0 of 13

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

As we wrap up Steroid Week at B/R, the only question left is the biggest of them all.

Whether they're currently on the ballot or not, which, if any, "tainted" superstars from Major League Baseball's Steroid Era deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?

Those quotation marks are necessary because there are variations in players' links to performance-enhancing drugs. Whereas some have tested positive or admitted using, others have been tied to PEDs only through the testimony of others. There's also a question of whether some even knew what they were using.

Regardless, we recognize that many hold the position that zero players with ties to PEDs should be allowed into Cooperstown. As Joe Morgan relayed in an open letter in 2017, this is the official position of players who are already in the Hall of Fame: "We hope the day never comes when known steroid users are voted into the Hall of Fame. They cheated. Steroid users don't belong here."

However, allow us to begin with a two-part explanation for why we favor a case-by-case approach.