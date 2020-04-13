Remembering Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa's Historic Summer of '98 Home Run Chase

0 of 11

JOHN ZICH/Getty Images

It's Steroid Week here at B/R, and one of the first orders of business is to look back at the proper beginning of Major League Baseball's Steroid Era.

The race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa for the single-season home run record in 1998.

At the start of that season, Roger Maris' 61 home runs in 1961 had stood as the record for nearly 40 years. But McGwire, who starred for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Sosa, who starred for the Chicago Cubs, waged an all-out assault on it that was eventually successful for both players.

By the end of the '98 season, Sosa had slammed 66 home runs. Yet it was McGwire who first reached 62, and who ultimately set a new record with 70 total long balls.

At the time, the McGwire-Sosa home run race was the best thing that had happened to baseball in a long, long time. More than two decades later, however, it can charitably be described as "bittersweet."

In short, there's much to remember and discuss.