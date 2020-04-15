10 Most Ridiculous Statistical Seasons During MLB's Steroid Era

8 of 8

Todd Hundley, 1996

1995: 131 OPS+, 15 HR, 51 RBI

1996: 140 OPS+, 41 HR, 112 RBI—20.3 percent of career HR total

1997: 148 OPS+, 30 HR, 86 RBI

Todd Hundley hinted at his forthcoming offensive explosion during an injury-shortened 1995 season, slugging 15 home runs in just 326 plate appearances while raising his OPS more than 100 points (.746 to .865).

Still, his 41-homer outburst in 1996 to break the single-season record for home runs by a catcher came as nothing short of a shock.

That record has since been broken by Javy Lopez (42 in 2003), but it still stands as one of the most productive seasons ever by a catcher.

He launched 30 more home runs the following season before hitting just three in 53 games in 1998 while dealing with an elbow issue. He never again topped 25 home runs, hitting .217/.308/.437 (93 OPS+) over the final six seasons of his career.

Hundley was later named in the Mitchell Report and linked to performance-enhancing drugs.





Ken Caminiti, 1996

1995:137 OPS+, 26 HR, 94 RBI

1996: 174 OPS+, 40 HR, 130 RBI—16.7 percent of career HR total

1997: 141 OPS+, 26 HR, 90 RBI

Ken Caminiti had put together a largely forgettable MLB career prior to joining the San Diego Padres for the 1995 season.

The third baseman's 98 OPS+ and career high of 18 home runs over the first eight years of his career with the Houston Astros gave no indication of the forthcoming power surge.

His production spiked in his first season in San Diego and then peaked the following year when he hit .326/.408/.621 with 40 home runs and 130 RBI to unanimously win NL MVP honors.

At 33 years old, the breakout performance was surprising, to say the least.

He went on to play five more seasons, hitting .303/.419/.582 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI as a 38-year-old in 2000. He still stands as one of the most unlikely MVP winners in recent memory.

Following his retirement, he admitted to heavy steroid use during his MVP season and in subsequent seasons in an interview with Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated. He died of a drug overdose in 2004, and many remember him for his honesty in retirement.

Ed Sprague, 1996

1995: 93 OPS+, 18 HR, 74 RBI

1996: 105 OPS+, 36 HR, 101 RBI—23.7 percent of career HR total

1997: 80 OPS+, 14 HR, 48 RBI

Ed Sprague is perhaps best known as the starting third baseman on the Toronto Blue Jays team that repeated as World Series champions in 1993. He was also an unlikely All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1999.

A quick look at his career stats and the 1996 season sticks out like a sore thumb.

After averaging 14 home runs while posting a .390 slugging percentage in his first three full seasons in the majors, he suddenly turned in a .496 OPS and launched 36 home runs.

Just as quickly as he burst onto the power-hitting scene, he regressed back to obscurity with just 14 home runs in 562 plate appearances the following year.

He never again hit more than 22 home runs in a season or approached that slugging percentage peak, wrapping up his career after the 2001 season.

In 2008, Sprague admitted to using amphetamines and androstenedione during his playing career.

