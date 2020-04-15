Ranking Top 5 NBA Teams with the Best Shot at a Future Dynasty

2 of 5

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Focal Point: C Nikola Jokic (25)

Supporting Cast: PG Jamal Murray (23), PF Michael Porter Jr. (21), SG Gary Harris (25), G Monte Morris (24), Bol Bol (20)

The Denver Nuggets' core doesn't possess the depth of some other squads when it comes to young talent, but already experiencing playoff success earns them a spot on this list.

Going from 40 to 46 to 54 wins and the second seed in the West during the 2018-19 season was a good start. Being on pace for 54 and another top-three finish this campaign with just two players on the roster in their 30s (Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee) is a testament to the player development and coaching in place.

Jokic is on the precipice of becoming a perennial MVP candidate. He's the best passing big man in the NBA and has already been tested in the playoffs, averaging 25.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 50.6/39.3/84.6 shooting splits in 14 games during the 2019 postseason.

Murray has All-Star potential, especially if he can improve his outside shooting. With Jokic, he never has to be a true point guard but rather a primary scoring threat who can distribute as needed. The two-man unit of Jokic and Murray has a net rating of plus-6.8 this season, regardless of who the other three players around them have been.

The wild card for Denver's ceiling is Porter, a lottery pick in 2018 who has struggled to get consistent playing time in head coach Michael Malone's rotation.

At 6'10" and 215 pounds, he has the potential to be a force at the power forward position and is shooting 42.2 percent from three this season. Per 36 minutes, Porter is averaging 19.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in his first 48 career games. If Millsap and Jerami Grant both leave in free agency, Malone may not have any choice but to start him next season.

Harris has regressed in recent years but is still young and talented enough to be a high-level starter, and Morris is a good shooter and spark off the bench. Bol is a developmental project, but he is 7'2" with a 7'8" wingspan and can hit the three. Yet to make his NBA debut, the 2019 second-round pick is averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in only 19.3 minutes per game over eight G League appearances.

Already winning a playoff series is big, but Denver won't reach its full potential until we see what Porter can become.