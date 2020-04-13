Pistons Owner Tom Gores Donates 100K Masks to Detroit's COVID-19 Relief Effort

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 13, 2020

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores watches in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Detroit, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has bought 100,000 PPE face masks to be distributed to and used by the people of Detroit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced on Monday.  

"The surgical-grade masks will be provided to Detroit police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other city workers serving the public in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19," the Pistons added.

"First responders and city workers are on the front line of this crisis and they need our support now more than ever," Gores said in a statement. "I'm proud of the way people are coming together."

Gores added:

"Once we get past the immediate threat from the virus, there will be so much more to do. We need plans to revitalize the economy which will help struggling families and programs to make sure kids aren’t set behind. Our work is just beginning and we are adapting and planning daily. We can't predict how long this crisis will last, but we are taking immediate action right now while also preparing for what comes next."

The Pistons have been active in relief efforts against COVID-19:

Video Play Button

The NBA announced the suspension of its 2019-20 season on March 11. Pistons forward Christian Wood was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14:

Woods' agent, Adam Pensack, confirmed the forward was fully recovered on March 25.

 

