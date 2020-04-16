Top 10 CFB Trades We Wish Could Happen

0 of 10

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Although transfer rules are seemingly relaxing in college football, most players are still required to sit out a season.

But what if we could see stars on a different team? Inevitably, an exercise of this nature will upset some people. No way North Carolina actually trades quarterback Sam Howell. Of course not! Save any anger and use your imagination for a moment.

We've also prepared a handy FAQ section for you.

Do you hate my favorite team? Obviously.

Is this player likely to leave in reality? Probably not!

Will any of these actually happen? No.

While the focus is on moving players to a different program, one blockbuster coaching move is also included.