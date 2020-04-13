Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Jacqueline Dies from Coronavirus Complications

David Sherman/Getty Images

Jacqueline Towns, mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, died because of COVID-19-related complications, the family announced in a statement shared by the team Monday.

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th. Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

