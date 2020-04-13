Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Jacqueline Dies from Coronavirus Complications

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 4: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on before the game against the Chicago Bulls on March 04, 2020 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Jacqueline Towns, mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, died because of COVID-19-related complications, the family announced in a statement shared by the team Monday. 

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th. Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

