Trail Blazers Video Assistant Zach Cooper Dies at Age 32

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday video assistant Zach Cooper died unexpectedly at the age of 32, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Portland President Neil Olshey and head coach Terry Stotts each commented on the situation:

Cooper was in his first season with the organization and "was a fixture on the court before games working out players," according to Jason Quick of The Athletic.

Quick also confirmed Cooper's death was not related to the coronavirus.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trail Blazers and owner Jody Allen committed $1.4 million to help pay game-night employees during the shutdown. Portland's Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have donated a combined $170,000 to pandemic relief.