Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum Reportedly Donates $170K to Portland COVID-19 Relief

John Amis/Associated Press

CJ McCollum's Portland Trail Blazers cannot take the court while the season is suspended, but he is still doing what he can to help his hometown and NBA home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, McCollum will donate $100,000 to the Akron-Canton Food Bank and $70,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro Area.

The Ohio native is originally from Canton.

The money will help the Boys & Girls Club retain its staff members while still continuing programs such as virtual counseling for children. McCollum's donation to the food bank will help provide 400,000 meals to those who need them in the Canton area.

Haynes noted the Trail Blazers guard has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club for years and even opened a number of "Dream Centers" to provide reading materials and technology for children.

McCollum also established a press pass program that helps aspiring young journalists:

The philanthropic guard isn't the only one on the Trail Blazers who is helping during the pandemic.

Joel Odom of the Oregonian reported the organization, its players and the Trail Blazers Foundation formed a COVID-19 Relief Fund to raise money for nonprofit organizations dealing with the coronavirus.

"We are proud of our community for stepping up to support one another in this time of crisis," Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan said in a statement. "We are committed to using our platform to both raise funds and connect people to the resources they need during these challenging times."

Jamie Goldberg of the Oregonian reported McCollum's backcourt mate, Damian Lillard, donated $100,000 to the relief fund and has been a voice encouraging his teammates to donate as well.