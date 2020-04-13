The Rock Says 'Of Course' He Watches AEW, 'Very Happy' for Its Success

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Dwayne Johnson attends a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Even though he's happily retired from wrestling after becoming one of the biggest blockbuster stars on the planet, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson still keeps up with the business—including All Elite Wrestling.

The Rock answered questions on his Instagram Live on Sunday, saying AEW's emergence is good for the wrestling business.

"Do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW—of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, because it's always a good thing and it creates a hunger, which is good," The Rock said. 

Of course, most already knew The Rock had his eye on the AEW product. In November, he praised Cody for a promo on Chris Jericho ahead of their pay-per-view match at Full Gear. 

"Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You [mic] dropped that MF," The Rock tweeted at the time.

Even though he's long moved on for Hollywood, wrestling is in The Rock's blood. It's no surprise that he keeps abreast of the product despite not actively participating because the sport is what helped turn him into a megastar. 

