Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Dies at 36 in Car Accident in Alabama

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Tarvaris Jackson #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up on the field prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in a car crash.  

He was 36.

Tennessee State University, where Jackson was employed as a quarterbacks coach, confirmed news of his death to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Police later confirmed the news to Tom Schad of USA Today, noting it was a single-car crash.

"Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND to manipulate the defense," B.J. Daniels, Jackson's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted. "When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family!"

Jackson played nine NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Seahawks. His career ended in 2015, with Jackson having thrown for 7,263 yards and 39 touchdowns with 35 interceptions. 

After his playing career, Jackson began coaching, first at Alabama State (his alma mater) before joining Tennessee State's staff in 2019.  

