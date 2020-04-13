WWE's Becky Lynch Says Her Wedding with Seth Rollins Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Not only are WWE stars adjusting professionally to the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation is also affecting personal arrangements.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been forced to change their wedding plans as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, although the WWE Raw women's champion doesn't seem too concerned.

"Yeah it has—that's going to to get pushed back, obviously," Lynch told Graham McGrath of Extra.ie. "Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to be with him forever."

The duo got engaged in August but are in no rush to tie the knot in the current climate.

"So it doesn't matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it's all the same, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there," Lynch added.

While most major sports are canceled, WWE has continued to produce events without fans. Both Lynch and Rollins competed at WrestleMania 36, which was filmed in late March before being shown on April 4 and 5.