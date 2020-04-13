WWE's Becky Lynch Says Her Wedding with Seth Rollins Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins attend the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on September 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Not only are WWE stars adjusting professionally to the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation is also affecting personal arrangements.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been forced to change their wedding plans as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, although the WWE Raw women's champion doesn't seem too concerned.

"Yeah it has—that's going to to get pushed back, obviously," Lynch told Graham McGrath of Extra.ie. "Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to be with him forever."

The duo got engaged in August but are in no rush to tie the knot in the current climate.

"So it doesn't matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it's all the same, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there," Lynch added.

While most major sports are canceled, WWE has continued to produce events without fans. Both Lynch and Rollins competed at WrestleMania 36, which was filmed in late March before being shown on April 4 and 5.

Video Play Button

Related

    WWE's Becky Lynch Says Her Wedding with Seth Rollins Delayed Due to Coronavirus

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE's Becky Lynch Says Her Wedding with Seth Rollins Delayed Due to Coronavirus

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    The Evolution of the ‘American Badass’

    Relive the journey of Undertaker's iconic character 👉

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Evolution of the ‘American Badass’

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Brock Lesnar?

    Predicting Brock's next feud and Raw return

    WWE logo
    WWE

    What's Next for Brock Lesnar?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Wrestling Quick Takes 🗣️

    🔥 Jericho-Hardy feud will be fire 💪 Let Bianca Belair shine on Raw 🍿 Rousey planting seeds for return? ➡️ Tap for more WWE, AEW takes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes 🗣️

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report