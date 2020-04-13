NFL Rumors: Jaguars 'Really Want to Give Gardner Minshew a Real Shot'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jabaal Sheard, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Gardner Minshew II has only made 12 starts in the NFL, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are willing to see if he can be a franchise quarterback.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the team doesn't plan to select a quarterback with its No. 9 overall pick in next week's draft.

"They really want to give Gardner Minshew a real shot," a friend of general manager Dave Caldwell told King.

Jacksonville has already traded Nick Foles this offseason, clearing the path for Minshew to go into 2020 as the unquestioned starter.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Dolphins Won’t Trade the Farm

    Chris Grier and Brian Flores are ‘very much against’ trading up to No. 1 for Joe Burrow (Peter King)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Won’t Trade the Farm

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Alvin Kamara Looms as Saints' Next Big Contract Decision

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alvin Kamara Looms as Saints' Next Big Contract Decision

    Mike Triplett
    via ESPN.com

    Source: Jaguars meet with UW receiver Aaron Fuller via FaceTime

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Source: Jaguars meet with UW receiver Aaron Fuller via FaceTime

    Big Cat Country
    via Big Cat Country

    Report: Goodell Will Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Goodell Will Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report