NFL Rumors: Jaguars 'Really Want to Give Gardner Minshew a Real Shot'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Gardner Minshew II has only made 12 starts in the NFL, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are willing to see if he can be a franchise quarterback.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the team doesn't plan to select a quarterback with its No. 9 overall pick in next week's draft.

"They really want to give Gardner Minshew a real shot," a friend of general manager Dave Caldwell told King.

Jacksonville has already traded Nick Foles this offseason, clearing the path for Minshew to go into 2020 as the unquestioned starter.

