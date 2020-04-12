UTEP FB Forest McKee Describes Recovery From Coronavirus

Wade Payne/Associated Press

UTEP senior fullback Forest McKee disclosed on Twitter Sunday that he is "feeling better and expected to make a full recovery" after testing positive for COVID-19:

McKee played every game for the 1-11 Miners last season.

UTEP canceled the remainder of spring practices and the 2020 spring game on March 18 as the athletic facilities were closed indefinitely.

"These measures have been taken with the safety of our student-athletes as the highest priority," Jim Senter, the university's athletic director, said in a statement. "We continue to preach to all of our student-athletes and staff the importance of practicing social distancing and good hygiene during this unprecedented time."

Two UTEP employees were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 24:

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted play in the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB in the United States while also causing doubt about the status of college football come fall. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "strong conviction" has emerged that a season can take place:

CNN's latest numbers relay 555,398 cases in the U.S. that have resulted in 22,023 deaths as of Sunday night.













