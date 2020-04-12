Bettor Wins over $500k on 50-Cent Pick 5 on Horse Races at Gulfstream Park

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Horse racing remains one of the only sports still available to bettors at the moment with most leagues shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. As such, one gambler was able to put together a historic streak on Saturday.

An unnamed bettor won the Early Pick 5 contest at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, correctly selecting the winners of the first five races to win $524,966.50 on a 50-cent bet, per ESPN's Ben Fawkes.

Freddy Soto, Union Lane, He's a Babe, Enzoexpress and Lashara each won for the combo to hit. Freddy Soto in particular was an extreme long shot. The winner of the day's first race entered the gate with 73-1 odds before pulling off the upset. Union Lane was another big upset, paying out at 34-1 after holding off the favorite, Witch Hunter.

That set up a record day, with the bettor cashing in the fifth-highest 50-cent Pick 5 payout in North American history, according to the Brisnet.com's Ed DeRosa.

Gulfstream Park is currently closed to the public but is still taking bets. The track recently hosted the Florida Derby as part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby, where Tiz the Law came out ahead.