Report: Tom Brady 'The Yin' to Wife Gisele's 'Yang' Amid QB's Marriage Comments

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Don't let Tom Brady's comments to Howard Stern about his marriage make it seem like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback is also about to become the city's most eligible bachelor.

Page Six's Carlos Greer says there is no lingering rift between Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen.

"He's the yin to her yang," a source told Greer. "She's the female version of him and he's the male version of her. That's actually how they were introduced."

While speaking on Stern's show earlier this week, Brady said the world-renowned model "wasn't satisfied" with their marriage a couple of years ago, leading him to "check himself."

That led to Brady spending less time at OTAs in the past few years and more time home, helping out with his family, which seems to have helped get the couple back on track.

According to Greer, the couple didn't come close to filing for divorce, but instead needed to reset their partnership if their home life was going to work.

"They don't have some big staff," the source told Greer. "[Gisele] is extremely maternal, and is the caregiver and he's very loving with her. They're super hands-on with their children. He cooks breakfast and makes pancakes for the kids in the morning. You don't see housekeepers everywhere. They're so normal, it's weird."

While the Stern interview provided plenty of insight on Brady's transition from New England to Tampa Bay, it also allowed him to open up on life off the field, which then turned to speculation.

Apparently, that's no longer needed. The couple just rented a mansion near the Buccaneers' facility owned by Derek Jeter and are ready to continue their lives together in Florida.

The quarterback signed a two-year deal with $50 million guaranteed to leave New England. His family will be moving there with him.

"There was no divorce talk," the source told Greer. "Just frustration in their marriage. He didn't have a work marriage balance... She often felt hurt."