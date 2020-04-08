Tom Brady Says Wife Gisele Bundchen 'Wasn't Satisfied with Our Marriage'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady divulged that he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, went through a rough patch in their marriage a couple of years ago.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Brady said Gisele "wasn't satisfied with our marriage," and added, "I had to check myself."

Brady noted that Gisele wanted him to start carrying more of the load at home, which is why he stopped attending OTAs in recent years.

Per Pewter Report, Brady also said he went to therapy and learned "it wasn't just about him," which helped strengthen his marriage.

Brady and Gisele got married in 2009 after just over two years of dating. Together, Brady and Gisele have a 10-year-old son named Benjamin and a seven-year-old daughter named Vivian.

Brady also has a 12-year-old son named Jack from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. When asked about Jack by Stern, Brady said, "My heart explodes when I think of him," according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The 42-year-old Brady spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

This offseason, he made the shocking decision to leave the only NFL franchise he has ever known and sign with an unproven Bucs team that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2007.

Gisele and his children were there with him for much of his time in New England, and they will be along for the ride in Tampa as well when Brady attempts to prove that he can reach the top of the mountain in a new locale and with a new set of teammates.