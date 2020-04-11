Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Previews 2nd Signature Shoe with Adidas on NBA 2K20

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell offered a glimpse of his upcoming second signature shoe with Adidas on Saturday.

Mitchell used NBA 2K20 to show off the D.O.N. Issue 2:

The black-and-orange D.O.N. Issue 1 was released in July 2019, and the lime-green-and-red D.O.N. Issue 2 is scheduled for an August 2020 release.

Before the start of his rookie season in 2017, Mitchell signed a multiyear shoe deal with Adidas, which has worked out well for both sides.

Mitchell finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons in 2017-18 after averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The former Louisville standout has improved steadily since then, and he was named an All-Star for the first time this season with averages of 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest for a Jazz team that is fourth in the Western Conference at 41-23.

The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended after Mitchell's Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Mitchell later tested positive as well, but both have recovered.

If and when the 2019-20 season resumes, Mitchell will have a big hand in whether the Jazz make a deep playoff run.