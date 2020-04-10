Chargers Rumors: XFL's Storm Norton Agrees to 2-Year Contract

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Another XFL player has made the jump to the National Football League.

Offensive tackle Storm Norton, most recently of the Los Angeles Wildcats, is joining the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Details of Norton's salary were not immediately available.

This won't be Norton's first time in the NFL. The Toledo product, who went undrafted in 2017, previously spent time with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings and had a short stint on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

To date, he's played just one NFL game—a 2018 matchup between the Vikings and New Orleans Saints in which he saw three snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference.

Before the XFL was forced to lay off all employees and suspend operations Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, players had been granted the ability to negotiate with NFL teams following the cancellation of the rest of the season March 12.

That's led to a handful of signings, the most high-profile of which were quarterback PJ Walker, who joined the Carolina Panthers on a two-year deal, and quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who will back up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

As free agency begins to hit a quiet period ahead of this month's draft, teams are creatively evaluating their options and looking to fill in the gaps.

In the case of the Chargers, who are in the process of turning over their offense following the departure of quarterback Philip Rivers, that means adding more depth to the offensive line.

While it remains unclear who will start the season at quarterback in L.A.—the Chargers have just Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick on their depth chart—it's rarely a bad idea to add protection up front.