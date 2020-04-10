Nuggets Scout Dan Connelly, Bulls Reportedly in Talks for Front-Office Role

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

New Chicago Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas is continuing to build out his vision for the team's front office and has apparently wasted no time targeting potential fits.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Karnisovas is circling in on Denver Nuggets scout Pat Connelly:

