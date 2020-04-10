Tom Brady Joining Adam Sandler, More in Poker Tournament for COVID-19 Relief

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to take part in an online poker tournament Saturday, with the proceeds going toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, actors Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will also participate in the tournament.

Brady and his celebrity friends are partnering with Feeding America, and the All In for America Charity Tournament will stream live on Twitch.

After spending the first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs last month. The six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP will look to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

While NFL free agency has gone on as scheduled and the draft will still take place April 23-25 (albeit in a virtual setting), there is uncertainty regarding training camp and the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With essentially all major sports leagues across the world suspending their seasons, Brady and several others will attempt to provide fans who are stuck at home with some entertainment while also contributing to a good cause.