Ex-Vikings DL Tom Johnson Settles Lawsuit over Police Tactics in 2014 Arrest

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive lineman Tom Johnson has settled his lawsuit against Minneapolis police for their actions during his 2014 arrest.

Per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Johnson will receive a payment of $475,000 from the city of Minneapolis after he accused two officers of using excessive force.

Johnson accused police officers John LaLuzerne and Patrick McCarver of "unreasonable seizure, false arrest and use of excessive force" in a civil lawsuit filed in United States District Court in 2016.

In October 2014, Johnson was arrested by LaLuzerne and McCarver, who were working security at a restaurant in Minneapolis. Johnson said the officers began a confrontation with him, used pepper spray and subdued him with a stun gun before he was arrested.

A jury acquitted Johnson on all three misdemeanor charges in June 2015.

An undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2006, Johnson spent four years in various professional leagues around the world, including the Arena Football League and CFL. He signed a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in March 2011.

Johnson also played five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and appeared in one game for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018.