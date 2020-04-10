Report: UFC Returning on May 9 'Optimistic' but 'Feasible' Amid the Coronavirus

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White reportedly "wants to put on fights" and it could lead the MMA promotion to return as early as May 9 despite the indefinite postponement announced Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the update Friday on Get Up:

White was planning to move forward with UFC 249 next Saturday at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. He told Okamoto that ESPN, the company's broadcast partner, shot the idea down.

"Today, we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney, and the highest level at ESPN ... and the powers that be there asked me to stand down and not do this event [next] Saturday," White said Thursday.

He added: "I can go next week. So whenever my partner gives me the thumbs-up that they're ready to go, I'm ready to go."

ESPN also released a statement saying it's been in "constant contact" with the UFC.

"Nobody wants to see sports return more than we do, but we didn't feel this was the right time for a variety of reasons," the network said. "ESPN expressed its concerns to the UFC and they understood."

The California State Athletic Commission has canceled all combat sporting events through May, but the UFC event would have been allowed to move forward since it was scheduled to be held on tribal lands.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday he doesn't expect to see sports with fans in attendance in his state any time soon when asked about the NFL starting on time in September.

"I am not anticipating that happening in this state," he told reporters. "Let me tell you why. We've all seen the headlines the last couple days in Asia where they were opening up certain businesses, and now they're starting to roll back on those openings because they're starting to see some spread, there's a boomerang."

White said he's secured a private island for future fights that could allow UFC to create future fight cards without adhering to U.S. social distancing guidelines, per Okamoto.

"It's all good. We're going to get through this," he said. "We'll be the first ones back. Fight Island is coming, all the good stuff. It's coming, man. We'll get this thing squared away, get a date from ESPN, and we'll be back first and we'll get these fights going that everybody wants to see."

UFC's last event occurred March 14 in Brazil.