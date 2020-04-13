7 Trade Packages and Landing Spots for NBA's Top Offseason Trade Targets

1 of 7

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Portland Receives: F Aaron Gordon

Orlando Receives: G Anfernee Simons, F Trevor Ariza, G Gary Trent Jr.

Orlando is fully stocked at power forward, while Portland will need to upgrade the position whether Carmelo Anthony returns in free agency or not.

The Magic operate best with Gordon or Jonathan Isaac at power forward, which means trading one for a much-needed guard or wing makes too much sense. As Josh Robbins of The Athletic wrote: "The fact that neither Gordon nor Isaac are natural small forwards presents a problem offensively, and at some point, that situation almost certainly needs to be resolved. Hypothetically, the team could trade Gordon as soon as this offseason, although his recent stellar play should give the team pause."

If the Blazers aren't willing to give up CJ McCollum for Gordon, Orlando could still get a strong haul back, headlined by Simons.

The 20-year-old shooting guard is an athletic scorer who's been unable to break out playing behind Damian Lillard and McCollum. Moving him to a starting role alongside Markelle Fultz would give Orlando one of the most exciting young guard tandems in the league.

Ariza would give the Magic a starting-level small forward on an expiring $12.8 million contract, and Trent is a 21-year-old shooting guard who's knocking down 38.8 percent of his threes off Portland's bench. This would also give Isaac the full-time starting power forward job, helping him unlock his enormous potential while better balancing out the Magic roster.

For Portland, Gordon would be an athletic power forward who can switch on defense and guard multiple positions.

The last time he played the 4 for more than 90 percent of his minutes (2017-18), the former Arizona star averaged 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals. In his last 11 games before the NBA hiatus, he was up to 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest, and he shot 34.2 percent from deep, again playing power forward full-time with Isaac sidelined due to a sprain and bone contusion in his left knee.

While losing Simons would hurt the team's long-term upside, the Blazers are built to win now with Lillard set to turn 30 this July. Gordon would help them do just that.