Making the Case for the Pittsburgh Steelers to Sign Jameis Winston

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Over 16 seasons with the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger has carved out a career that will all but certainly land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Terry Bradshaw went so far as to call Roethlisberger the best signal-caller in franchise history in a recent interview with 93.7 The Fan (h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports):

"I would give it to Ben. His numbers far exceed mine. I may have won more Super Bowls, but he is a much better quarterback. I wasn't bad in my era, but he's big, strong, accurate, puts up monstrous numbers, and he's won two Super Bowls. I pass that baton to him, gladly. I absolutely have no problem with that. He deserves it."

Considering the source, that's heady praise indeed.

However, the reality is that Roethlisberger is a lot closer to the end of his career than the beginning. He turned 38 in March and is coming off a serious elbow injury that essentially wiped out his 2019 season.

Per Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger says the rehab of his elbow has progressed well.

"I have no doubts I'm going to be able to come back and play well—none," Roethlisberger said. "I have complete confidence in that. I'm throwing without pain for the first time in years."

That's all well and good. But even if he is 100 percent ready to go for Week 1, there's a good chance he'll miss time in 2020.

Here's another stat to throw in with Roethlisberger's 56,545 career passing yards, six Pro Bowls and pair of Super Bowl wins: In 16 years in the pros, he has played in all 16 games in a season just four times.