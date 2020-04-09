Kristaps Porzingis Says He Tried to Re-Enter Knicks Game After 2018 ACL Injury

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 9, 2020

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 8: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on March 8, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis returned from his Feb. 6, 2018, ACL injury on Oct. 23, 2019, but he wanted to return much, much sooner than that. 

Porzingis told SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t Peter Botte of the New York Poston Thursday he "actually tried to get back in [the] game" in which the injury took place and believed he would be able to play in the All-Star game two weeks later before his MRI confirmed the torn ACL.

New York ultimately traded the 2015 fourth overall pick to the Mavericks in January 2019, making the game he got hurt his last with the Knicks.

It was not a given that Porzingis would return to top form. In September 2018, he detailed his cautious approach to recovery:

"We've done things differently because there is no protocol for a 7-3 guy. There is no timetable for my type of body, my size and all that. We've done things differently, very conservative and at the same time (I've been) killing myself working. We're just going to have to keep moving forward, keep progressing and see when is the right time for me to be back."

Porzingis was rusty to begin the 2019-20 season but eventually settled into a rhythm alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic in Dallas. The 24-year-old added Thursday he only thinks they will get better if and when the league returns from its hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Video Play Button

Porzingis was averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 51 starts before the NBA announced it was suspending the season on March 11. His scoring trails only Doncic, who leads the team with 28.7 points per game.

The 40-27 Mavericks sit in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Related

    Kristaps Porzingis: ‘Little details’ changed everything in Mavericks adjustment

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Kristaps Porzingis: ‘Little details’ changed everything in Mavericks adjustment

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Our writer found clues from Arturas Karnisovas' time with Denver to show how he might turn Chicago around ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Jake Fischer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Will Pay Players Full Paychecks

    Players will get their full paycheck on April 15

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Will Pay Players Full Paychecks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Build Your NBA Star for $15 💵

    You have to pick one from each category. Put your picks in the comments section 💬

    Tap to see how our writers made this board ⬇️

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Build Your NBA Star for $15 💵

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report