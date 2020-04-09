Montrezl Harrell Reaches NBA 2K20 Semifinals with Win over Derrick Jones Jr.

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell cruised to a double-digit lead but held off a late charge en route to a 71-66 win over Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the NBA2K Players Tournament on Thursday.

Harrell used the Portland Trail Blazers, and Jones played with the Dallas Mavericks.

Harrell controlled the first quarter and looked likely to take a 20-13 lead into the second, but Jones hit a three with J.J. Barea to cut the edge to four.

However, Harrell kept his lead thanks in part to a patented Carmelo Anthony mid-range fallaway jumper:

Harrell kept the advantage in the third quarter and took flight with Damian Lillard, who threw down a poster dunk to give the Blazers a 40-32 edge:

Harrell entered the fourth quarter with a double-digit edge, but Jones' Mavs launched a serious threat to the Blazers' fourth-quarter lead, cutting the deficit to 69-66 in the final seconds.

The Mavs were forced to foul Lillard, who hit two free throws to increase the lead to five. Dallas couldn't respond on the other end, and that was the ballgame.

Jones beat Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant 78-62 to reach the quarterfinals. Harrell took down Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis for his second-round berth.

Harrell will now face Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in a matchup that will take place Saturday. ESPN will televise the entire semifinal round beginning at 8 p.m ET.

Booker dominated through two rounds, beating Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. 85-75 and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura 71-55 in the first two rounds.

The tournament winner's $100,000 prize money will go to a charity in support of COVID-19 relief.