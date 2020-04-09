Cam Jordan Talks NFC Title Loss to Rams, Tom Brady Joining Bucs, More in B/R AMA

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan is one of the most-feared defensive players in the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowler has recorded 87 sacks in 144 career games since being drafted No. 24 overall in 2011.

Jordan's ability to constantly pressure the opposing quarterback is among the many reasons why New Orleans has been able to win three straight NFC South titles and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2018.

On Thursday, though, Jordan took on a different challenge when he participated in a B/R AMA. The 30-year-old spoke on a number of topics, including the controversial pass interference non-call against the Los Angeles Rams and Tom Brady moving into the division as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

@callum: Which one of our BS playoff defeats was the most BS? Thanks for being a franchise legend. Who Dat.

The Rams, the Rams hurt. There were like two or three calls the ref could've made if he just opened his eyes. I think he nyquiled, not enough caffeine. No Metamucil that morning.

@MustafaJafri: What's your take on the whole PI mess?

It's another instance where we have to overcome. We have to never let a team get close to us. We didn't capitalize, we can only put the chip on our shoulder.

@Breesus: On a scale of 1-10 how excited are you that you get to knock Tom Brady around twice a year and more than likely out of the playoffs?

I am not excited he is in the division. My division was already difficult! And now you've got one of the greatest of all-time. Now I've got to deal with two of the fastest releasers in the game: Matt Ryan and Brady. That really hurts my sack game for sure.

@StephMessi: Do you think Michael Thomas could catch Jerry Rice as the greatest WR ever?

Keeping on his pace, 12 years from now, maybe? He has all the potential to do so.

@itsCloudy Who are the Top 5 QBs of the past decade?

Drew Brees, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Drew Brees.

@BronGOAT23: Who's the qb you want to sack the most?

Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning. If there is ever a charity flag football game, I'm going to full-contact sack Peyton.

@NoleFanForLife: What's your relationship with Coach Payton like?

Pretty good, I've never had to deal with a defensive minded HC, so he doesn't really deal with us a whole lot. If he comes down you know it's bad.

@mikeyoung345: What have you been doing during quarantine?

Honing my kitchen skills, I'm the official cooker of breakfast and dinner. "Cooker of Birthright," Cam Jordan the chef.

@JCTheLit: Who's the toughest offensive lineman you've had to go against?

Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk.

@kingmjd610: Who was your sports idol growing up?

Other than my dad, I grew up idolizing Reggie White. I grew up watching the Vikings D-Line and I knew I wanted to hit people.

@StriplingWarrior: Describe Taysom Hill in one word

Indescribable.

@Ramsesdubs: Is there a certain prospect in the draft you would like to see in a Saints uni?

Yes. I've got my heart set on someone in the top five. I won't say unless we figure out how to pick in there

@jakebishop4273: Can you think of your favorite sack in your career?

My favorite sack is off Mike Vick. I had a three-sack game off him. Another good one was my two sacks against [Aaron] Rodgers.

@BlueFalcon05: Favorite locker room story?

One I can't talk about. My favorite story has a lot of big dogging. There was some ugly times, but those times ought to be cherished.

@kingmjd610: What's your favorite food in New Orleans?

Crawfish etouffee. Barbecue shrimp and grits.

@william_whitson: What is your favorite video game?

Crash Bandicoot Team Racing. Brawlhalla, sort of like a PS version of Smash Brothers. I'm also on Call of Duty, I only play after 8:30. But I'm trash, I used to be so good.

@AFinklestein6: What's your 2nd sport?

I was primarily a basketball player, so football was actually my second sport. I get buckets.

@colinbloom15: How good was that turkey leg?

So dry, so dry. Clearly came from Atlanta. Looked like it had flavor to it but it did not. That was my flu game by the way and that was a four-sack game. Thanks, Atlanta.

@obrown: What is your favorite memory from Cal?

Beating Stanford on the road when they had Andrew Luck. We even crowd surfed after.

@Steve_Perrault: Which players that you're friendly with in the league could be TV analysts right now?

I almost said Jason Witten, but I guess he already tried that. How about [Tony] Romo, my goodness? You really don't have to be in the game anymore to make game money! My dog Mark Ingram would be super colorful, that would be wild...BIG TRUSS.

@bigtymerjdawg: What did you think of your time broadcasting in the XFL?

Being on the sidelines was tough because I was celebrating with the D-Line and the producers would be in my ear trying to get me to ask them questions.

@J27LA: Greatest rapper of all time?

Busta Rhymes for my all-time.

@SammyP24: Who's your favorite player not on the Saints?

Mark Ingram

@OsoChamaco: Do you have a beard routine?

Yeah, absolutely. Every man who has a phenomenal mustache/beard has a routine. Mine is waking up and cooking breakfast.

@jayven: What is your favorite pair of shoes?

The Union LA 1's.

@BruMax17: Do you have your personal barber keep up with your mustache or do you do it yourself?

Again it falls into the regimen of waking up and making breakfast. I have some mustache wax, that's about it.

@Mundy15: Do you think a hot dog is a sandwich?

The answer comes down to if the bun splits or not. If the bun is detached it is a sandwich.

@whodat43: Who is your biggest rival?

Atlanta. I don't really have QB rivals. I sent a QB a bottle of wine one time and people lost their mind. I was just congratulating him for losing three times to the Saints that year. It was like a $70 bottle of wine.

@Not_RudyGobert: What's your go-to quarantine snack?

Whatever is in the pantry, I've destroyed my kid's fruit snacks. And I love being with my kids, there is nowhere I'd rather be. I look forward to this and spending time with them.

@dejoy: Who's the biggest trash talker you ever came across?

Besides myself? Steve Smith. I watched him bad mouth somebody so bad he stopped and started telling another guy to come help him.

@lighshine who is the hardest QB to keep contained?

If not Cam [Newton], Russell [Wilson]. Maybe Lamar [Jackson], too, he's so fast but we've only seen him once so far.

@ChoiskiTheNinja Do you eat Mac and Cheese with a fork or spoon?

I've never noted, I mean hopefully a fork. If I only have a spoon, I've got no qualms about it. My question to you is what kind of Mac are we talking about? Kraft? Baked?

@lliveinyellowsub What inspired you to play football?

My blood. I didn't have a choice. My dad dropped me off at 8th grade and said you're going to play football this year. I didn't have a set position, I played everywhere. They tried me out at TE and I said no that's Steve Jordan's position, not Cam Jordan's!

Universal AMA Questions



What is your favorite game or play of your career?

I scored a TD my freshman year at ASU, and I'm from Chandler which is about 15 minutes away so that was a great home game for me. My last college game I scored against UW. And I'm always going to remember my first sack, against good ol' Cam Newton, my first season.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

No not me, it all depends on the field. Listen to everything from Stevie Wonder, listen to the Fugees and anything contemporary. Even Lil Baby and sometimes pianists.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

*Whistles* Man I don't know, I'd like to say it takes eight months to travel to the moon. I'm saying eight months of travel. (It's actually 3 days).

Jordan and the Saints can look ahead to next season after winning 13 games last season, tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers for most in the NFC. He had one of his most productive years with 25 quarterback hits and a career-high 15.5 sacks.

The Saints will attempt to become the first team ever to win the NFC South in four consecutive seasons as they prepare for 2020.