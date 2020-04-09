4-Star Safety Prospect Bryan Allen Jr. Commits to LSU over Florida, Arkansas

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr. announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday morning:

Allen teased his decision on Wednesday:

The 6'0", 183-pound prospect is in the class of 2022 and attends Aledo High School (Texas). He is ranked by 247Sports as the second-best 2022 safety prospect, fifth-best prospect in Texas and 52nd-best nationally.

Allen had received 17 offers and chose LSU over the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Florida and Oklahoma.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.