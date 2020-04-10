NBA Draft Lottery 2020: Predictions, Updated Standings for No. 1 Pick

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It will be a while until the NBA draft lottery sorts itself out.

Given the Association's current suspension, it's unclear when (or if) this campaign will resume. For clubs concerned with lottery odds, they have either done all the losing they can do or they will be granted another opportunity to race to the bottom during whatever time the revised schedule has left.

But with three-quarters of the schedule in the books, we have a good enough idea of which teams will be in the mix. We also know what type of talent is available at the top of this draft class.

NBA Standings

Updated Lottery Outlook



1. Golden State Warriors (15-50)

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45)

4. Atlanta Hawks (20-47)

5. Detroit Pistons (20-46)

6. New York Knicks (21-45)

7. Chicago Bulls (22-43)

8. Charlotte Hornets (23-42)

9. Washington Wizards (24-40)

10. Phoenix Suns (26-39)

11. San Antonio Spurs (27-36)

T-12. New Orleans Pelicans (28-36)

T-12. Sacramento Kings (28-36)

14. Portland Trail Blazers (29-37)

Predictions

Anthony Edwards Will Be No. 1 Pick No Matter What

The 2020 draft class isn't great, and that has led to some fluidity in the prospect rankings.

Over time, though, Georgia's Anthony Edwards started separating from the pack for his blend of physical gifts and potentially high-level scoring skills. He's not quite a consensus choice, but among the nine mock drafts used to create HoopsHype's aggregate mock, seven feature Edwards at No. 1 (the others have LaMelo Ball in the first spot).

"It's difficult to find efficient shot-creating wings at the NBA level, and Edwards has all the natural ability to grow into that type of player, with the right level of nurture," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote.

For a near-consensus No. 1 prospect, Edwards has more risk than you'd think. His on-court specialty is scoring, which makes his unsightly shooting rates (40.2 overall, 29.4 from three) a little more glaring. He also has the tools to be a lockdown defender, but his motor at that end is too inconsistent.

Edwards reminds some of Andrew Wiggins, which isn't the harshest criticism (he's a career 19.7 points per game scorer) but is absolutely not a compliment. Wiggins was the top pick in 2014, a class in which he now ranks 15th in career win shares.

There are a wide range of outcomes for Edwards' career, but his ceiling reaches the highest, and his floor sits several stories above disaster. He'll almost certainly hear his name called first whenever this draft happens, regardless of which team is on the clock.

Kentucky Won't Have a Lottery Pick

John Calipari's program has functioned like an NBA assembly line.

The Wildcats have produced at least one lottery pick in each of the last 10 drafts. They had multiple lottery picks in six of those drafts, topping out at an incredible four in 2015: Karl-Anthony Towns, Willie Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles and Devin Booker.

There was some speculation Calipari's lottery streak might be in jeopardy last year, but both PJ Washington (12th) and Tyler Herro (13th) made the cut. This year, Calipari's margin for error might be even slimmer.

While five Wildcats cracked Woo's 80-player big board, only two made the top 60. And if this board holds true in the actual draft, the second player in that group, sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans, won't hear his name called until the 32nd selection.

The streak, then, rests on the shoulders of freshman combo guard Tyrese Maxey, who holds the seventh spot on this big board. But that's higher than you'll find him on most mocks.

Maxey goes 12th on the latest offering from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz. That's the same spot B/R's Jonathan Wasserman slotted Maxey in March.

"Maxey's lack of explosiveness and playmaking lower his perceived ceiling, but his pull-up game, floater, advanced finishing and NBA body hint at a high floor," Wasserman wrote.

He is right on the lottery bubble, but that lack of perceived upside could stop Calipari's streak. Maxey shot just 42.7 percent overall and 29.2 percent from three during his one-and-done run with the Wildcats.