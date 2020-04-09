Chris Paul, Trae Young, Full List of NBA HORSE Competition Participants Revealed

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA and NBA Players Association officially announced Thursday the eight participants who will compete in a HORSE competition next week:

Current NBA players Chris Paul, Trae Young, Zach LaVine and Mike Conley; former NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce; current WNBA star Allie Quigley and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings will vie to be called the champion of the NBA HORSE Challenge.

The four quarterfinal matchups will air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the two semifinals plus the final will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

