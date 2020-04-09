Chris Paul, Trae Young, Full List of NBA HORSE Competition Participants Revealed

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA and NBA Players Association officially announced Thursday the eight participants who will compete in a HORSE competition next week:

Current NBA players Chris Paul, Trae Young, Zach LaVine and Mike Conley; former NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce; current WNBA star Allie Quigley and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings will vie to be called the champion of the NBA HORSE Challenge.

The four quarterfinal matchups will air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the two semifinals plus the final will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button

Related

    Fate of Every Young Core 🔮

    @ZBuckley tells you which young teams are built to succeed and which are headed for failure ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fate of Every Young Core 🔮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bulls to Hire Arturas Karnisovas as Executive VP

    Former Nuggets GM set to become Bulls' new Executive VP of Basketball Ops

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bulls to Hire Arturas Karnisovas as Executive VP

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Salary-Cap Problem Every NBA Team

    @EricPincus looks at the big decisions every team needs to solve

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Salary-Cap Problem Every NBA Team

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA's HORSE Contest Participants

    Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine among players expected to participate in TV event.

    WNBA players and former NBA alum also expected to play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA's HORSE Contest Participants

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report