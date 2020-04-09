Chris Paul, Trae Young, Full List of NBA HORSE Competition Participants Revealed

Chris Paul, Trae Young, Full List of NBA HORSE Competition Participants RevealedApril 9, 2020
The NBA and NBA Players Association officially announced Thursday the eight participants who will compete in a HORSE competition next week:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
ESPN, the NBA and NBPA announced that Chris Paul, Trae Young and Tamika Catchings will headline the list of eight NBA and WNBA players and legends who will participate in the new NBA HORSE Challenge begining Sunday, April 12 at 7 pm ET. Mark Jones will serve as the official host. https://t.co/tlQW28fBLt
Current NBA players Chris Paul, Trae Young, Zach LaVine and Mike Conley; former NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce; current WNBA star Allie Quigley and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings will vie to be called the champion of the NBA HORSE Challenge.
The four quarterfinal matchups will air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the two semifinals plus the final will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
