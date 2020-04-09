Fantasy Alert: Bengals' A.J. Green 'Fully Healthy' After Ankle Injury

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that star wide receiver A.J. Green is "fully healthy" after missing the entire 2019 NFL season because of an ankle injury.

"Everything has been positive with A.J Green. He's fully healthy, and he's working hard," Taylor told reporters. "He's been in Atlanta. It's all been positive in that regard."

The 31-year-old University of Georgia product underwent surgery in late July and was expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. Although that timetable would have put him back on the field by late September, he never returned to the Bengals lineup amid a 2-14 campaign.

It was a disappointing result for fantasy football owners who selected Green at a reduced cost.

The South Carolina native was also limited to nine appearances in 2018 because of a toe injury. Before those back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns, he was one of the best receivers in football.

Green earned seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2011, his rookie year, through 2017. He reached the 1,000-yard mark in six of those seasons and scored double-digit touchdowns three times.

He ranked fifth in receptions (556), fourth in receiving yards (8,213) and fourth in touchdown catches (57) among all NFL wideouts over that span, per Pro Football Reference. He also earned three Second Team All-Pro honors.

Green, who received the franchise tag from the Bengals in March, still comes with fantasy risk based on his recent injury history. His draft stock will rise steadily throughout training camp and the preseason if he looks healthy and avoids any setbacks, though.

If back to full strength, he should achieve No. 1 WR status in the fantasy world during the 2020 season.