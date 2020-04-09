2nd Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

John Locher/Associated Press

A second construction worker helping finish the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium has tested positive for the coronavirus after falling ill Thursday.

The latest confirmed case comes nearly two weeks after the first recorded instance of someone on the job site contracting COVID-19. Both individuals have been instructed not to return to work until medically cleared to do so following self-isolation, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mortenson-McCarthy, the firm hired to oversee construction of Allegiant Stadium, had previously announced social-distancing guidelines for its workers that included increased sanitation stations throughout the site, smaller groups working together at a time, staggered shift start times and directing employees who feel sick to stay home. Additionally, workers have been verbally screened before each shift, and the firm has implemented a coronavirus compliance team to ensure all "state, local and national laws and recommendations are followed."

According to a release received by Akers, the second worker to become infected was not in close contact with any other employees.

"The area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected," the release.

The $1.8 billion stadium is set to open in August and will be used by the UNLV Rebels football team in addition to the Raiders.

As of Wednesday evening, the state of Nevada has 2,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that has resulted in 72 deaths, according to a CNN tally.

The Raiders recently announced a $1 million donation to help the state in its fight against the pathogen as teams and leagues around the world continue to lend support during the pandemic.

As of now, the NFL schedule remains intact with the league expected to kick off Week 1 in early September.