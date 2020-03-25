Raiders Stadium Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Construction to Continue

John Locher/Associated Press

A construction worker helping build the Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

While the worker's current condition was not noted, Dubow reports they had not been in close contact with others on site and construction will continue on the soon-to-open Allegiant Stadium.

The $1.8 billion arena is scheduled to open by August 2020.

According to NPR, there have been 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada with six deaths as of Wednesday evening.

The new home of the Raiders will share space with the UNLV Rebels football team and play host to the Las Vegas Bowl beginning in 2020. Ricardo Torres-Cortez of the Las Vegas Sun spoke to the Mortenson/McCarthy company, which is overseeing the construction, about the positive test and learned workers had already begun implementing safeguards before one of their employees became sick:

"The company said the COVID-19 pandemic had already prompted it to implement protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus that has infected at least 249 people in Clark County, six of whom have died.

"As a precaution, the location and surrounding areas where the worker labored was shut down and sanitized. 'Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected,' the company said."

The individual is now self-isolating and will not return to the site until officially cleared after a two-week period.

Overall, construction workers who feel sick or are concerned about their health have been asked to stay home.

The governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, previously announced all nonessential businesses would close for 30 days as of March 18.

The NFL had previously canceled the upcoming draft celebration in Las Vegas—where the 2020 draft was set to be held in the fountains of the Bellagio.

"Although Las Vegas lost this chance to shine, there will be many more opportunities to show the world just what Las Vegas is made of," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement announcing the cancelation. "Whether it be the Draft, the Pro Bowl or the Super Bowl, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is ready!"