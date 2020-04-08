Video: Watch Warriors' Stephen Curry Thank Oakland Nurses in FaceTime Call

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry thanked intensive care nurse Shelby Delaney alongside other Alta Bates Summit Medical Center nurses for their work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic via a FaceTime call.

Curry said the following in part to Delaney, a Warriors and Curry fan, and the rest of a Warriors-gear-wearing staff, per Julia Prodis Sulek of the Mercury News:

"I love it. I can't thank God enough for what you're doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody's coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody."

Sulek explained how the meeting was set up:

"Just a week ago, on a day when the ICU nurse felt particularly drained, she posted a photo of herself on Facebook, pulling open her white medical coveralls to reveal a bright blue Warriors jersey underneath. She included a message encouraging her friends to donate bleach wipes and make face shields and even pitch in some fresh hot coffee for her fellow healthcare workers.

"... After the Bay Area News Group reached out to the Warriors about the post, Curry — who has leapt onto the world stage in recent weeks to educate young people about the deadly pandemic — said he wanted to call Delaney and her fellow nurses to express his appreciation for the selfless battle they are fighting every day."

Per Sulek, Delaney was among one of the first Alta Bates ICU nurses to help patients with COVID-19.

Stephen and his wife, actress and cook Ayesha Curry, have taken part in the fight against COVID-19 in various ways.

Of note, they announced a donation of more than one million meals through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to students in Oakland, California, who rely on the Oakland Unified School District for meals.

Stephen Curry also held an informative Q&A session with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an effort to spread awareness about COVID-19.