Re-Drafting the 2009 NBA Draft Class

21. New Orleans Hornets: Wayne Ellington

There are a few shooting specialists left, but Ellington comes off the board ahead of them because of his ability to do more than hit standstill jumpers. It's remarkable he shot over 39 percent on triples in five different seasons, considering how many he took at a dead sprint with a defender in his jersey.

His prowess as a tough-shot maker peaked in 2017-18 with the Heat when he averaged a career-best 11.2 points and hit closely guarded shots all year long. His 1,016 made treys are fifth in the class.

22. Portland Trail Blazers: Jodie Meeks

Meeks had a more complete game than Ellington, and his 37.3 percent three-point hit rate was right in line with Ellington's 37.8. But the 6'4" guard out of Kentucky had a much harder time staying healthy. He played 142 fewer games and 2,168 fewer minutes than Ellington.

That's a lot of lost volume.

23. Sacramento Kings: Jonas Jerebko

The run on shooting continues, as the Kings snatch up a 6'10" Swedish forward who shot over 38 percent from distance in four different seasons. Jerebko wasn't much of a defender or passer, but he competed on the boards and made a habit of contributing with high-effort plays.

Though he never averaged more than the 9.3 points he scored as a rookie before tearing his Achilles, Jerebko winds up 17th in win shares among 2009 picks. That fact suggests he was doing a lot else right.

24. Dallas Mavericks: Omri Casspi

A dangerous cutter who could handle the ball a bit and punish teams from deep, Casspi oddly lost his offensive confidence toward the end of his career, turning down looks a shooter that good should never have denied.

Still, the 6'9" forward out of Israel averaged 20.3 minutes over 588 games (16th in the class) and shared a memorable back-and-forth shooting duel with none other than Curry in 2015. He hit nine threes and scored 36 points in that shootout with Steph. Only one remaining undrafted player matched that total during his career. Speaking of which...

25. Oklahoma City Thunder: Marcus Thornton

Thornton could flat out score.

He topped 36 points six different times in his eight seasons, getting as high as 42 twice. He averaged 14.5 points as a rookie alongside Tyreke Evans and posted a career-best 18.7 points per game in 2011-12. Unfamiliar with the concept of passing and lacking a single positive defensive box plus-minus figure for any season of his career, Thornton is this class' most one-dimensional player.

26. Chicago Bulls: Gerald Henderson

Henderson's hops were real, which makes the hip injuries that sapped his athleticism and the torn Achilles that ended his career in 2018 all the more unfortunate.

Despite lasting just eight seasons, Henderson ranks 14th among his draftmates in total points—right below Danny Green and above Patty Mills. Mostly healthy from 2011-12 to 2014-15, Henderson played his best ball and put up 14.1 points per game.

27. Memphis Grizzlies: DeJuan Blair

Blair logged just 424 total games and was out of the league by 2016, but he's one of two players in the class to average at least 14 points and 11 rebounds per 36 minutes. The league leader in offensive rebound rate in 2010-11, Blair also graded out as a positive defensive influence in four of his first five seasons.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Garrett Temple

Undrafted out of LSU, Temple got better with age. Mainly a point guard at the start of his career, the 6'5" Temple established himself as a reliable rotation wing in his age-26 season with the Wizards. The five highest single-season scoring averages of his career have all come in his last five seasons. In 55 games with the Nets this year, he was posting a personal-best 10.3 points per game.

A respected figure in the locker room and a sound defender who plays within himself, Temple shook off the undrafted stigma and has played 569 games (so far).

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Dante Cunningham

This is strictly a testament to Cunningham's longevity. Despite averaging 5.8 points per game (tied for 34th in the class), the 6'8" forward from Villanova ranks fifth with 715 career games.

An extremely low-usage offensive component (career 13.2 usage rate), Cunningham defended with versatility and provided a steadying influence coveted by young teams.

30. Cleveland Cavaliers: Chase Budinger

Budinger played for four teams in his seven seasons, probably peaking in notoriety in the 2012 dunk contest. The former volleyball player's vert made him a consistent source of highlights, and he was more than a dunker, shooting 35.2 percent from deep and hitting at least four threes in a game 14 times.

A slew of knee injuries started in 2012-13, and Budinger never produced enough from that point on to stick in anyone's rotation.